A new boardwalk is part of the revitalization of a historic Texoma lake and an investment in the community.

Lake Wichita is one step closer to being the recreation destination the community has envisioned as plans are unveiled for the new Lake Wichita boardwalk. The boardwalk will be located adjacent to the original boardwalk that was a part of the pavilion on Lake Wichita in the early 1900's.

They moved it slightly so they could keep the old pylons in place - keeping an historical tie to the original boardwalk. The new boardwalk will have seating areas, plenty of places for wildlife viewing and fishing and there will be signage throughout about the revitalization project and the different habitats at Lake Wichita. Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee Chairman, Steve Garner, says it will be a great place for walking.

“The new boardwalk is going to come off the old pavilion site that is out at Lake Wichita. It's going to be 200 feet long and 20 feet wide and it's going to go out to an end. It’s going to have a beautiful head on it that is 60 feet wide so you're going to have a great area to walk out

to and enjoy the morning or evening light.”

While the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project kept the new boardwalk close to the original look - they did add a small roof for shade. The roof will be red to match the color of the original pavilion roof. There will also be a spur off the Circle Trail on top of the dam to the boardwalk.

The new boardwalk is being paid for by the half a million dollar grant the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department awarded the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project in March.

The grant is going toward restoring the lake - specifically the boardwalk portion, which also includes stabilizing the shoreline and preparing the site for rebuilding the pavilion after the lake is done.

“This grant gives us the opportunity to take that whole piece of property that the old pavilion sat on and we're going to completely shore that up around the edges and get that piece of property set to accept a structure of some kind.”

Garner says that is part of the long range plans. He says they have many people who say they would like to see a structure built like the original pavilion.

The revitalization project now needs to raise $640 thousand dollars more for a total of $1.14 million dollars that will be slated to build the boardwalk, stabilize the shoreline and prepare the site for future pavilion construction.

Next steps include getting the permit completed and approved by the corps of engineers so once funds are raised they can begin excavating the lake. They are in the fundraising process right now. In 2014 they raised $5000 dollars. In 2015, that grew to half a million dollars and this year they've already pushed the amount to more than a million dollars. The committee says they have a long way to go but that this is a marathon project that is going to reap 100 years, or more, of benefits for the local community.

Local businesses are donating a portion of their sales to the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project during the month of May. Please see the full list of businesses supporting the project below.

Entire Month of May:

• Southern Cleaning will give 25% of sales to Lake Wichita, mention Lake Wichita when ordering

• Patterson Automotive, Sewell Toyota, and Herb Easley Chevrolet will be giving a portion of every new car or truck sold to the Lake Wichita project

Other Opportunities

• Re/Max Elite’s LeeAnn Burnett and Re/Max Wichita Falls’ Jack Browne will be making a donation for every home they sell

• Storm Computers is donating a portion of every computer they sell

• Big Daddy’s Towing is donating a portion from every service call

Lake Wichita will have a booth at the following events where folks can make a donation, purchase a yard sign, t-shirt, or pint glass to support the project as well.

• May 7: Best Dam Run, Circle Trail Tour-cheer stop, KFDX Kids Fest, Tornado Alley Craft Brew Tasting

• May 14: Cajun Fest (We’ll have some canvas Lake Wichita prints available here too!)

• May 20-21: Wichita Falls Hey Days

OTHER Businesses that are/have been contributors include All-American Car Care Center, Texoma Community Credit Union, Popular Flooring, MC Bride’s Steakhouse (on Maplewood), Star Brite Cleaners, All-Size Storage, Hoegger Communication, Times Record News, Guarantee Title, Falls Distributing, T-Shirt Safari, Sikes Senter Mall, The Wellington, PPG Foundation, Chancellor Monument, and of course Gary Baker and Associates.