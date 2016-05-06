CRF Frozen Foods expands voluntary recall

The Wichita County Public Health District wants you to know that the list of frozen fruit and vegetable products under recall due to potential Listeria contamination has been expanded.

This expanded recall of frozen vegetables includes all of the frozen organic and traditional fruit and vegetable products manufactured or processed in CRF Frozen Foods' Pasco facility since May 1, 2014. All affected products have the best by dates or sell by dates between April 26, 2016 and April 26, 2018. These include approximately 358 consumer products sold under 42 separate brands. Products being recalled may have been purchased in all fifty U.S. states.

Products include organic and non-organic broccoli, butternut squash, carrots, cauliflower, corn, edamame, green beans, Italian beans, kale, leeks, lima beans, onions, peas, pepper strips, potatoes, potato medley, root medley, spinach, sweet potatoes, various vegetable medleys, blends, and stir fry packages, blueberries, cherries, cranberries, peaches, raspberries, and strawberries.

For a complete list of products please view the full text of the recall at:

http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm498841.html

