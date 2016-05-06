Farm Services Agency opens applications for emergency loans

The Farm Service Agency is now accepting applications for physical and production losses emergency farm loans.

Farmers in Archer, Baylor, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger counties are eligible if they lost 30 percent of their production from severe storms and flooding between December 26th and January 21st.

To apply the FSA office is located at 5015 College Drive room 1 in Vernon.

Interested individuals have until November 15th but Wilbarger County farm loan manager Kelley Boone says farmers should submit as soon as possible to avoid delays.

