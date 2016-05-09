Early Morning Roll-Over

Three people were taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a roll-over accident.

Officials say a truck traveling northbound on Highway 287 near Burnett Ranch Road around 4:30 Monday morning, hit a guardrail and rolled over the rail.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Officials say two of those people were released from the hospital shortly after. The other person is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS says they believe the driver was fatigued.

