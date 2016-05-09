Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Zachary Kenneth Stuart.

He is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG11 Under 1G

He was born on October 30, 1957. He is described as a White male with Grey hair and Blue eyes. He weighs approximately 170 pounds and is 6' 0".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

