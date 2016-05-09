Firefighters Pull Woman Out of Water after Car Crashes into Creek

Wichita Falls firefighters had to perform a water rescue Monday morning after a woman lost control of her car and drove into a creek.

Wichita Falls Police says a woman was driving her Honda Civic northbound on Maplewood just before 8:30 a.m. when she lost control of her car near Miller Road. She hit the guardrail and went straight into the water.

When crews arrived on the scene, the car was upside down in the creek and firefighters had to pull the woman from the car.

Crews on scene say she seemed to be ok.

Police believe she hydroplaned on slick roads.

