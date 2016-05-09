Sheppard AFB hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

Officials at Sheppard Air Force Base will be holding its Annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day this Friday at the Community Activities Center at the base.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. and guests who register will be eligible to win door prizes and the first 150 retirees to register will receive a free goodie bag.

The guest speaker will be Texoma's own Tom Quintero, a retired Col. with more than 30 years of military service.

