WFISD students have a strong showing at annual STEM competition

A group of student from the Wichita Falls ISD did their hometown proud at the 31st Annual State STEM competition for the Texas alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) that was held at Texas A&M San Antonio this past Saturday.

Nana Konadu, a Hirschi High School student placed 4th in Biology. While Cory Press, of Wichita Falls High School, took first place in AP Physics, and Damion Fisher, who goes to McNiel Junior High to second place in 8th Grade Science and fourth place in the Engineering Design Challenge.

We hear at NewsChannel 6 would like to say congratulation them all.

