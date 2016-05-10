Two arrested after police foil early morning burglary attempt

WFPD officials say two men are under arrest after they were caught breaking into a home.

This after officers were paying close attention the 1800 block of Eden overnight due to recent burglaries in the area.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday police say they saw two males enter a home.

When they made contact with them, the men took off.

Steve Quincy Calicutt ran north, but he was caught immediately.

He is charged with Attempted Burglary of a Habitation.

Police say Jerome Maxwell Williams ran south, where police found him in a dumpster and arrested him for Attempted Burglary of a Habitation, Evading, and two misdemeanor warrants.

