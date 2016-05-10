Two arrested after brief chase through Wichita Falls

Suspect being detained by WFPD after leading officers on a short chase through Wichita Falls (Source: KAUZ)

Two men are under arrest after they lead police on a chase on Tuesday afternoon.

It all started at the Cash Saver at Southwest Parkway and Kemp where police say the men tried to steal some items and ran when employees tried to stop them.

Officers say when Chris Ferguson, 36, and Jerry Duncan, 34 were spotted and attempts were made to pull them over, the men took off.

The car chase ended in the Hunan restaurant parking lot, but police say the driver and passenger both got out and took off on foot.

The passenger was caught quickly, the driver was caught about two blocks away after a brief search.

Officers say both men are now facing theft and felony evading arrest charges.

