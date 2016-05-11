Military Job Fair to be held in Lawton

A Military Jobs fair will be taking place in Lawton, OK on May, 18.

The event is open to active duty military, their spouses, reservists, veterans, and retirees.

Employment opportunities in the fields of aviation, logistics, engineering, sales and law enforcements will be available at the event.

Which will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 Northwest 2nd Street, in Lawton? The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m.

