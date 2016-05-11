Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen Soft Opening Tickets - Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen Soft Opening Tickets

Updated by Ava Van Valen, Morning Anchor
A highly anticipated new brewery is opening in Wichita Falls. Be one of their first customers - and give to a great cause! All you need is a ticket...

The Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen on Midwestern Parkway is having its soft opening tomorrow, Thursday - through Saturday, May14th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

If you purchase a ticket in advance 100% of the proceeds go to the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project.  

To purchase tickets and for more information click here.

