Man confesses to two more robberies while in police custody

Wichita Falls police say they now know who stole hundreds of dollars from a pizzeria on Seymour Highway back in late march.

Officers say Zachariah Pond was already behind bars in connection to several other robberies at a Wichita Falls convenience store.

After he was arrested on April 21st, officers say Pond admitted to robbing the Zoom In on Seymour at least twice before.

Five days later, while still in jail, he confessed to Wichita Falls Police that he robbed the Little Caesars off Seymour Highway on March 24th.

He's now charged with four counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Total bond is now $2.3 million.

