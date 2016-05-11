Man caught stealing beer from abandoned building

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Wichita Falls police busted a man for allegedly stealing beer out of an abandoned business that used to be a gas station.

Officials say while checking a suspicious person call near East Scott Ave, Officers heard strange noises and then noticed a man pushing beer boxes through a hole in the back.

The man ran back inside but was caught trying to escape sometime later.

He has been hauled off to the Wichita County Jail, and charged Burglary of a Building.

More details as they become available.

