Deadly crash claims life of Bowie woman

DPS Troopers say a Bowie woman has died after she was involved in a late night crash in Montague count on Tuesday.

Authorities say Chelsea Cleveland of Bowie was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say the 26-year-old was driving on FM 174 just west of Bowie when a tractor-trailer pulled out of the Star Travel Center.

Her jeep then slammed into the trailer, troopers say the driver of the 18 wheeler was not hurt.