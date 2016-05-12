CajunFest moved indoors

Organizers of the festival have made the choice to move the event indoors, citing the possibility for downpours on Saturday, May 14th.

This event will now be held indoors at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center, at 111 N. Burnett.

The Proceedings kick off at noon and run till 10 p.m.

Advance tickets can be purchased at $5 per ticket or you can pay $10 at the gate. There is no admission fee for children under 12.

