WFISD Summer Feeding Program to begin June

The WFISD summer feeding program schedule has been released. The program, now in existence for 20 years, provides healthy meals at a reduced price or free to children while school is out.

Children between the ages of 1 and 18 will be provided free breakfast and lunch at these locations and times:

Hirschi High School – 3106 Borton

June 1 – June 23: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

July 5 – July 14: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

Wichita Falls High School – 2149 Avenue H

July 11 – July 14: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

Rider High School – 4611 Cypress

July 11 – July 14: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

Scotland Park Elementary – 1415 N. 5th Street

June 6 – June 29: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

July 18 – July 28: Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 am and Lunch 10:45 am - 12:00 pm

Southern Hills Elementary – 3920 Armory Road

June 1 - July 29: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 am and Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 am

Camp Fire USA – 2524 Terrace

June 6 – 24: Breakfast 8:30 - 9:00 am and Lunch 12:00 - 1:00 pm

The following site will be serving LUNCH ONLY:

Lamar Elementary – 2206 Lucas

June 1 – July 29: Lunch 11:00 am – 11:30 am

