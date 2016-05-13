Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 05-13-2016

Jamey Don McGaugh

White Male

DOB: 01-13-79  Blk/Blu

106 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For:  Assault on Public Servant

Luther Johnson

Black Male

DOB: 07-23-81  Blk/Bro

200 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For:  Burglary of a Building

Deanna Lynn Ross

White Female

DOB: 11-29-73  Bro/Haz

200 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall

Wanted For:  Bond Forfeiture - Theft of Property U/$1,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions

Jasmine Anissa Lara

Hispanic Female

DOB: 12-20-95  Bro/Bro

165 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument

Cherrele Fisher

Black Female

DOB: 04-03-85  Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For:  Criminal Mischief O/$2,500 - U/$30,000 

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

