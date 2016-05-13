WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 05-13-2016

Jamey Don McGaugh White Male DOB: 01-13-79 Blk/Blu 106 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Assault on Public Servant Luther Johnson Black Male DOB: 07-23-81 Blk/Bro 200 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Burglary of a Building Deanna Lynn Ross White Female DOB: 11-29-73 Bro/Haz 200 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Theft of Property U/$1,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions Jasmine Anissa Lara Hispanic Female DOB: 12-20-95 Bro/Bro 165 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument Cherrele Fisher Black Female DOB: 04-03-85 Blk/Bro 140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$2,500 - U/$30,000

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

