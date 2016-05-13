Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 05 13 2016
WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM
These individuals are wanted as of 05-13-2016
Jamey Don McGaugh
White Male
DOB: 01-13-79 Blk/Blu
106 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Assault on Public Servant
Luther Johnson
Black Male
DOB: 07-23-81 Blk/Bro
200 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of a Building
Deanna Lynn Ross
White Female
DOB: 11-29-73 Bro/Haz
200 Lbs. / 5’02” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Theft of Property U/$1,500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions
Jasmine Anissa Lara
Hispanic Female
DOB: 12-20-95 Bro/Bro
165 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Forgery of Financial Instrument
Cherrele Fisher
Black Female
DOB: 04-03-85 Blk/Bro
140 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Criminal Mischief O/$2,500 - U/$30,000
IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.
If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.
You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.
You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.
Together we can make a difference.
