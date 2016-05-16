Petition to annex land from Olney ISD denied

In Olney, school district board members denied a petition from some Baylor county land owners that want to annex 34-point -89 square miles of land from the Olney Independent School District to Seymour ISD.

Olney Superintendent, Dr. Greg Roach says his district could lose about 55-thousand dollars in tax revenue.

Seymour officials did accept the petition, so the next step is for an appeal to go to the Texas Commissioner of Education.

