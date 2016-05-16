Deputies make high value drug bust on Hwy 287

Deputies with Wichita Count Sheriff’s Office seized a sizable amount of hash oil on Friday.

The deputy, while conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 287 and Midway Church Road, searched the vehicle after a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs. The result was a find of 30 pounds of pure hash oil, wax, and paste. The find is said to be worth $650,000.

Craig Lee, 26, of Petaluma, California, was transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 2 over 400 grams.

