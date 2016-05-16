Two arrested on combined 7 warrants for indecency with a child

Two suspects are charged after Wichita Falls police make an arrest on a total of seven warrants.

36-year-old Heather Lynn Talcott, and 38 –year-old John Paul Thomas are now charged with Indecency with a child by exposure and indecency with a child by contact.

The arrests are the result of an investigation Wichita Falls police say began last month.

The two were apprehended May 13th at a residence in the 4700 block of Gay Street.

Talcott faces four counts of indecency with a child by contact and that carry a $75,000 bond for each count. He was also faces two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, which carries a $25,000 bond each. While Thomas faces one count of indecency with a child by exposure.

