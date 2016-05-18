Accident sends child to hospital

A child was taken to the hospital this morning in Wichita Falls, after the car she was in crashed into an electrical pole.

It happened around 10a.m. on Wednesday on 12th and Grace.

Police at the scene say the male driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Grace Street when he ran the stop sign at 12th Street, crossed lanes and hopped the curb, hitting an electrical pole.

The child was taken down the street to United Regional to be checked for a bump on her head.

