New boots for wounded warrior

A deserving wounded warrior was given a new pair of custom boots by the Wichita Falls Boot Company. Noah Galloway, who was one of the contestants on last season’s Dancing with the Stars.

While at the Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit in Fort Worth on Saturday, the organizers noticed Galloway was wearing “a rather worn looking pair of boots.”

Tom Cartlidge of the W.F. Boot Company measured him that same night.

Galloway says he wants to pay it forward and buy a pair of boots and give them to another wounded warrior and start a new tradition.

