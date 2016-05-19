Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women are behind bars after a local meth bust.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers with the organized crime unit executed a narcotic search warrant around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, in the 1800 block of Rose Street.

During the search, officers seized approximately 72 grams of methamphetamine.

42-year-old Martha Mata and 23-year-old Alyssa Mata were arrested.

Both are charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved