Scotland Park Teach wins award

A Scotland Park third grade teacher is the recipient of a prestigious award.

Sherri Berend has been selected as the Dorothy Huffman Award recipient for 2016.

The annual award, which comes with a check for $1,000, celebrates the work of one third-grade teacher in WFISD. Midwestern State University professor Dr. Louis Huffman established the award in 2008 in honor of his late wife, Dorothy, who worked tirelessly as a third-grade teacher for nearly 40 years.

