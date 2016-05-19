Congress passes $610 billion military budget

Congress has approved bill authored by U.S Congressman Mac Thornberry for a $610 billion budget for our nation's military.

The congressman said that the bill stops cuts to our armed forces, provides a pay raise for our troops, and makes major reforms in several critical areas including military healthcare.

This is not the congressman's first go around with such large military legislation, this version of National Defense Authorization Act is the second to be passed under Thornberry's leadership.

