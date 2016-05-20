INTERVIEW: Let The Laughter Roll World Comedy Tour

Cowboy Bill Martin & Chad Prather are making a stop in Texoma for their 'Let the Laughter Roll' World Comedy Tour.

The tour is coming to the historic Royal Theater in Archer City on Saturday, May 21, 2016. Tickets are on sale now at www.kingsofcowtown.com. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, $35 for VIP, which includes special up close tickets, a backstage Meet & Greet, picture with the guys, a lanyard, and a commemorative signed poster.

The Kings are selling-out everywhere. They work hard; play harder! And oh, by the way, they spend their afternoons delivering new cowboy hats to kids with cancer as part of the Cowboys Who Care Foundation. What's not to love?

