Texoma's Most Wanted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma's Most Wanted

Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 05 20 2016 Here are Texoma's Most Wanted as of 05 20 2016

WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 05-20-2016

Keante Smith

Black Male

DOB: 04-09-92  Blk/Bro

220 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Assault on Public Servant

Vicente Castillo

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-17-89  Blk/Bro

230 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall

Wanted For:  PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance

Samantha Lynn Carrillo

Hispanic Female

DOB: 12-05-95  Blk/Bro

156 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall

Wanted For:  Burglary of Habitation

Christina Brown

White Female

DOB: 12-15-68  Bro/Blu

155 Lbs. / 5’3” Tall

Wanted For:  Bond Revocation - Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance

Michael Anthony Fordyce

White Male

DOB: 02-23-90  Blk/Bro

155 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall

Wanted For:  Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance? 

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities. 

If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.

You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.

You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.

Together we can make a difference.

Copyright 2016  KAUZ News All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly