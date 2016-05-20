WICHITA FALLS CRIME STOPPERS, INC. TEXOMA'S MOST WANTED PROGRAM

These individuals are wanted as of 05-20-2016

Keante Smith Black Male DOB: 04-09-92 Blk/Bro 220 Lbs. / 6’0” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Assault on Public Servant Vicente Castillo Hispanic Male DOB: 05-17-89 Blk/Bro 230 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall Wanted For: PR Bond Canceled - Possession of Controlled Substance Samantha Lynn Carrillo Hispanic Female DOB: 12-05-95 Blk/Bro 156 Lbs. / 5’06” Tall Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation Christina Brown White Female DOB: 12-15-68 Bro/Blu 155 Lbs. / 5’3” Tall Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Michael Anthony Fordyce White Male DOB: 02-23-90 Blk/Bro 155 Lbs. / 5’07” Tall Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance?

IMPORTANT: These fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. Always contact the authorities.



If you have any information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers. You can call them 24 hours a day at 940-322-9899. If you are calling from outside the Wichita Falls area, use 1-800-322-9888. If you have a Sprint phone, you can call toll-free by dialing #888.



You can also submit tips on the Texas Most Wanted Facebook page.



You do not need to give your name or other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.



Crime Stoppers: citizens, police, and the media working together to make our community a safer place.



Together we can make a difference.

