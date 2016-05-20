Five matches feature in live wrestling event in Wichita Falls

Live pro wrestling under the stars is happening on Friday night in downtown Wichita Falls.

Tickets range from $5 to $18.

Gates opens at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting “Old School Wrestling” with five family-friendly matches for the community.

There will also be a memorabilia trade fair tomorrow from 10 a-m to 4 p-m, with a meet & greet autograph line and a 15th Annual Induction Banquet at 7 p.m. at the MPEC.