WFPD & TxDOT team up for Click it or Ticket campaign

Make sure you buckling up this weekend.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is participating in this year's TxDOT Click it or Ticket campaign.

It runs from May 23rd through June 5th.

That means additional officers will be out on the streets looking for people not wearing their seat belt.

last year WFPD alone issued 253 seat belt citations and seven child safety seat citations during the campaign.

