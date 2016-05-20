IRS phone scams on the rise in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Police Department want you to be aware of a rise in IRS phone scams in the Wichita Falls area.

A high number of complaints were made to the police about scammers calling Wichita Falls residents claiming to be with the IRS and seeking their personal information. Victims of these calls have even been threatened with jail time if they do not comply with the information request.

WFPD want to remind the community that the IRS will never call you unless you have reached out to them first, and always avoid sharing personal information over the phone or online.

