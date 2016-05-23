Manhunt Monday

Wichita Falls Police are on the lookout for Meredith Lopez.

She is charged with Forgery

She was born on September 18, 1993. She is described as a Black female with Black hair and Brown eyes. She weighs approximately 182 pounds and is 5' 6".

Never attempt to apprehend this subject.

Anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You don't have to give your information and you could win a cash reward.

