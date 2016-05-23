Single car crash kills one, sends two more to hospital

DPS is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Crowell teen this weekend.

It happened around 4;30 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 6 about seven miles south of Crowell, Texas.

Troopers say the driver of a 2004 Ford Explorer lost control and left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll several times.

All three people in the car were ejected.

16-year-old Kye Vaughn Fogle was killed.

Another person, Montrei Fogle, was taken to Cook's Children's Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

A third person, Austin Doyle, was taken to United Regional with injuries.

DPS officials are unsure what condition they are in. Trooper Dan Buesing says speed and no seat belts were factors in this crash.

It's unclear who was driving at this time.

