Payne sentenced, perjury charge pending

A Wichita Falls woman who pled guilty to exploitation of a person with a disability is sentenced to six years in prison on Monday.

That ruling was handed down on Monday afternoon and stems from an incident back in 2013.

An investigation inside the home revealed a 25-year-old disabled woman inside a five-foot cage with a mattress at the bottom, covered in feces. Shortly after the discovery, Robin Payne was arrested and charged. On top of that six-year sentence, Payne still has a charge pending for perjury.

