List of road closures across Texoma

TxDOT has released a list of road closures around Texoma due to recent flooding:

CLOSURES:

Wichita County:

SH 25 at China Creek North of Electra is CLOSED due to high water over the roadway. Creek is located

between SH 240 and Brosch Road.

SH 25 at Adams Creek North of Electra is CLOSED due to water over the roadway.

FM 2384 at Randolph Rd to 1 mile north is CLOSED.

FLOODING:

Clay County:

FM 2393, 3 miles West of FM 1954 to 4 miles East of FM1954. Water over the roadway. Travel discouraged.

US 287, West of Henrietta Southbound lanes reduced to one with water on both lanes. Traffic moving very

slowly. Expect delays.

Montague County:

SH 101, at the Montague/Wise county line. Water on the roadway.

Road conditions and traffic updates available on Facebook.com/txdot or Twitter/TxDOTWF