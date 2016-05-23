Voting Center Battle

The debate continues as to whether Wichita County should have vote centers. Discussions were, at times, heated at the public hearing this morning at the County Commissioners' Court where citizens voiced their opinions.

Wichita County is considering an application to have vote center elections and this is the second public hearing on the matter. This system would allow a voter to cast a ballot at any of the precinct stations during early voting and election day.

Judge Woody Gossom says there are concerns with the state election code because there are certain guidelines that are not in place.

He says those things could be worked out but he agrees there should be some regulated guidance.

"If those things were done than I think the voting centers are a really good idea."

Those who are for the voting centers say it would make the voting process more convenient.

