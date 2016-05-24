Texoma Votes: Run off races - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma Votes: Run off races

TEXAS (KAUZ) -

ARCHER CITY:

Archer County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 (Final)

Gerri Ayers 204
Corky Scarbrough 256

CLAY COUNTY:

Commissioner Pct.1 (Final)

Bernt Durham 123
Richard Laowery 243

Commissioner Pct.3

John McGergor  229
Mark Wrad 210

FOARD COUNTY:

Commissioner Pct.3 (Final)

Matthew Tamplen 33
Larry Wright 86

MONTAGUE

Commissioner Pct.1 (Final)

Roy Darren 308
Stephen Kickland 189

YOUNG COUNTY:

Sheriff (Final)

Travis Babcock 1150
Jay Hutchens 813

