WFISD Class of 2016 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

NewsChannel 6 would like to join the WFISD in congratulating the class of 2016 on their achievement and in particular the valedictorians and salutatorians

Hirschi High School

Valedictorian: Stefan Lunte

GPA: 4.945

District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary, Milam Elementary, Zundy Junior High

Future College/University: Tufts University

Future Major: Political Science

Parents: Wolfgang and Sherri Lunte

Salutatorian: Megan Neely

GPA: 4.88

District Schools Attended: Zundy Junior High

Future College/ University: University of Texas - Austin

Future Major: Radio, Film and Television

Parents: Joseph and Katherine Neely

Rider High School

Valedictorian: Jenna Ward

GPA – 5.05

District Schools Attended: McNiel Junior High

Future College/University: Savannah College of Art and Design

Future Major: Illustration

Parents: Paulette and Victor Baltrunas

Salutatorian: Lea Hor

GPA – 5.02

District Schools Attended: Scotland Park Elementary, Barwise Junior High

Future College/University: University of Texas - Austin

Future Major: International Business

Parents: Hok Hor and Kollyan Prach

Wichita Falls High School

Valedictorian: Colleen Pert

GPA: 5.099

District Schools Attended: Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High

Future College: Texas Tech University

Major: Law

Parents: Bob and Letitia Pert

Salutatorian: Carson Bristo

GPA: 4.945

District Schools Attended: Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High

Future College: Texas A&M – College Station

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Parents: Jeff and Laura Bristo

Harrell’s graduation will be on Friday, May 27 at 7 pm at Memorial Auditorium. The other three high schools will hold their graduations on Saturday, May 28 at MPEC – Hirschi at 10 am, Rider at 2 pm and WFHS at 5 pm. Congratulations to all the graduates and their families.

