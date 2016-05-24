WFISD Class of 2016 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
NewsChannel 6 would like to join the WFISD in congratulating the class of 2016 on their achievement and in particular the valedictorians and salutatorians
Hirschi High School
Valedictorian: Stefan Lunte
GPA: 4.945
District Schools Attended: Crockett Elementary, Milam Elementary, Zundy Junior High
Future College/University: Tufts University
Future Major: Political Science
Parents: Wolfgang and Sherri Lunte
Salutatorian: Megan Neely
GPA: 4.88
District Schools Attended: Zundy Junior High
Future College/ University: University of Texas - Austin
Future Major: Radio, Film and Television
Parents: Joseph and Katherine Neely
Rider High School
Valedictorian: Jenna Ward
GPA – 5.05
District Schools Attended: McNiel Junior High
Future College/University: Savannah College of Art and Design
Future Major: Illustration
Parents: Paulette and Victor Baltrunas
Salutatorian: Lea Hor
GPA – 5.02
District Schools Attended: Scotland Park Elementary, Barwise Junior High
Future College/University: University of Texas - Austin
Future Major: International Business
Parents: Hok Hor and Kollyan Prach
Wichita Falls High School
Valedictorian: Colleen Pert
GPA: 5.099
District Schools Attended: Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High
Future College: Texas Tech University
Major: Law
Parents: Bob and Letitia Pert
Salutatorian: Carson Bristo
GPA: 4.945
District Schools Attended: Franklin Elementary, Zundy Junior High
Future College: Texas A&M – College Station
Major: Biomedical Engineering
Parents: Jeff and Laura Bristo
Harrell’s graduation will be on Friday, May 27 at 7 pm at Memorial Auditorium. The other three high schools will hold their graduations on Saturday, May 28 at MPEC – Hirschi at 10 am, Rider at 2 pm and WFHS at 5 pm. Congratulations to all the graduates and their families.
