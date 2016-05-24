Texoma Treasure

A pillar in the community who was known for her kindness and generosity is gone too soon.

Flowers and messages cover the railings and stairs of Davenport Grocery. It is still open and serving customers as it has for almost a century - but something is missing. NaDonna Norris, the owner of Davenport, passed away suddenly this weekend. Known in the community for her incredible generosity and kindness. Friends and patrons, some of them who have known the family for over fifty years, say she will be dearly missed. They say NaDonna and Davenport Grocery have been a crucial part of their lives.

Josie Rose has been shopping at the store since she was four years old. Her friendship with the Davenport family goes back 52 years.

“This is the rock. This is the rock. I couldn't describe it any better. When anybody leaves Wichita Falls and goes away for 15, 20, 30 years the first thing they do when they come back is come looking for Davenport.”

Some residents held a community meeting last night at the Martin Luther King Center because they are concerned about the store closing.

“It will leave a large void in the Eastside community that will be hard to fill and I pray it doesn't close. If it does, I pray we can get something else in its place.”

I spoke with a family member about whether it's going to close and he says they just taking it day to day right now.

Sharon Newsome a long time patron says NaDonna helped so many people.

“It's a family store that's been here for years and years. It's a shock to the world. She will be dearly missed.”

Stephanie Phillips, Principal of Booker T. Washington, says NaDonna gave an incredible amount to the school. She says she gave both monetary and food donations, birthday bags full of candy once a month and whenever they had a fundraiser she would donate 20% of the proceeds.

A service for NaDonna Norris will be held on Thursday - which would have been her 50th birthday - at 4pm at Booker T. Washington. It will be on the East side of the building in the auditorium. Organizers are asking everyone to bring at least 5 balloons so they can release them in her honor after the service.

