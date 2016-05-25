Man dies at Ellsworth Dam - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Man dies at Ellsworth Dam

COMANCHE COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

In Comanche County, first responders are investigating after a man fell below the spillway at the Lake Ellsworth Dam.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Crews from several Comanche County agencies conducted a rescue operation, but the man died at the scene.

