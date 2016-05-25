Wichita Falls student begins his quest at National Spelling Bee

Wichita Falls will once again be well represented in the 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which starts on Wednesday.

13-year-old Luke Yap is an 8th grader at Christ Academy, and he'll be spelling some words on Capitol Hill.

The spelling bee website says Luke not only competes in track for his school but also takes tennis lessons and piano lessons.

He's also a tan belt in his martial arts class.

Luke says his goal is to someday become a video game designer.

