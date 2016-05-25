Texoma media outlets get 'nailed'

Typically, we are in a friendly competition with other media outlets to bring you the news of the day.

However, today we are united in our efforts to help the Wichita Falls Police Department find whoever tossed roofing nails, in the parking area at each media outlet.

The ones at KAUZ were found Monday night on the driveway leading all the way from Seymour Highway to just before our parking area.

Nails were also tossed on the parking lots and driveways of KFDX and The Times Record News newspaper.

Wichita Falls police say a nail tossing suspect is seen on surveillance carrying out the crime at one of the media outlets.

Police are searching for a white 4-door, Chevy Z-71 Colorado with nerf bars and a sunroof.

If you witnessed this crime or have any information about who might own, or would have been driving, the truck call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888.

