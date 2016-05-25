Hospital Hero

A quick thinking security guard saves a Wichita Falls woman's life.

United Regional Hospital security guard Matthew Woodley was doing reports in the emergency room security office last week when a truck sped up to the entrance. Woodley rushed over and saw Nowell Smith. His wife Evelyn was still in the truck – unresponsive with no pulse.

Woodley acted fast. As Nowell ran inside to get help - he started doing CPR on Evelyn.

Woodley was able to get Evelyn breathing. His actions revived her until the emergency room personnel took over and put her on a respirator. Nowell says he'll always be grateful to Woodley for stepping in without any hesitation.

“if it wasn't for him we wouldn't be here right now. I know that for a fact.”

Today, for the first time since Evelyn was brought to United Regional, she got to meet the hero who saved her life. She calls him her angel.

“If that man hadn't been there I just don't think I would be alive today. I think God sent him on a special mission for me.”

Evelyn is doing much better after having trouble with her heart and is expected to make a full recovery.

Matthew Woodley received the Difference Maker Award today from United Regional Hospital for his heroic actions. It’s a new program the hospital has started to honor people who are making a difference in other people's lives.

Copyright 2016. All Rights Reserved KAUZ News.