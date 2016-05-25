Wild Police Chase In The Falls

.Authorities say speeds reached 158 miles per hour during a car chase that took place in Wichita county this evening. Sheriff David Duke says that chase started after deputies noticed a black BMW speeding on Highway 287 South of Fisher Road..



Those deputies were in pursuit after the driver failed to stop.



During that pursuit authorities lost that sight of the vehicle after on Southbound 287 in Wichita Falls but it was located again on traveling north on Highway 287 near Central Freeway.



Eventually law enforcement attempted to use spike strips to disable the vehicle but the suspect made it around them.



Authorities finally caught up with him after his vehicle crashed on the Sheppard Access Road ramp.



The male driver was taken into custody and is deputies said he is facing charges of evading arrest Plus previous warrants out of Florida and is listed as a sexual predator in Oregon. The female passenger was detained and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



