High speed chase through Wichita Falls ends in crash

A high-speed car chase involving Wichita County Sheriff's deputies reached speeds over 150 miles an hour.

Sheriff David Duke says the chase started around 6 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon when deputies noticed a black BMW speeding on Highway 287 south of Fisher Road.

During the pursuit, authorities lost sight of the vehicle on south-bound 287 in Wichita Falls, but it was located again, traveling north on Highway 287 near Central Freeway.

Law enforcement attempted to use spike strips but the suspect made it around them.

Authorities finally caught up with him after his vehicle crashed on the Sheppard Access Road ramp.

The male driver was taken into custody and faces charges of evading arrest, plus previous warrants out of Florida.

A female passenger was also detained.

Both were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

