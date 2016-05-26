Busy day in 89th District Court

A man accused of 20 counts of possession of child porn--was there for a pretrial conference.

Police say last February, Ronnie Deford was arrested and charged after police executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 of Indiana.

Later on, Thursday a Wichita Falls man connected to a 2010 murder is due to be in court.

Corey Raiford was charged with murder, along with two other suspects in connection with the stabbing and shooting death of Nickalaus Shaffer in 2010.

Raiford was extradited from Nevada in 20-15 and booked into the Wichita County Jail on a $2 million bond.

He's due in 89th District Court at 1:30 p.m. for his pre-trial conference.

Also due in court on Thursday is Robin Payne.

She was just sentenced this past Monday to 6 years behind bars for keeping a 25-year-old woman locked in a cage.

Payne is now accused of aggravated perjury.

She's set to appear in 89th District Court on Thursday afternoon as well.

