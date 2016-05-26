Aircraft maker expands to include drones

A Texoma aircraft maker is expanding its business to include drones.

Air Tractor, which is based in Olney, has purchased Hangar 78 UAV, and its flagship aircraft, the Yield Defender Unmanned Aerial System.

Company officials believe the unmanned technology will complement its core agricultural and firefighting aircraft lines.

Air Tractor produces a line of nine aircraft including 400, 500, 600 and 800-gallon capacity airplanes.

They are used for agricultural purposes, fire fighting, narcotic crop eradication, fuel hauling, and cleaning up oil spills in coastal waters.

Air Tractor Aircraft can be found in more than 30 countries around the world.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved