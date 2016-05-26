Update: High speed chase suspects identified and charged

Two people are in the Wichita County Jail after a high-speed chase that ended when the vehicle crashed.

33-year-old Makara Ponn and 28-year-old Tiffany Henderson are both charged with evading and drug possession.

Ponn has an additional charge of sexual assault/rape.

Wichita County Sheriff's officials say the chase started shortly after six on Wednesday when a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a car for speeding on business 287 near Fisher Road.

Authorities say the chase ended when the car crashed on the Sheppard Access Road exit near Spur 325.

Deputies say Ponn was the driver, but he ran off into a wooded area, where he was eventually captured. While Henderson was also placed under arrest at the scene.

Deputies say they found $75,000 currency, five ounces of marijuana, and one-half gram of heroin.

