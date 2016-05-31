Twenty graduate Law Enforcement Academy - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Twenty graduate Law Enforcement Academy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Twenty students graduated from the Vernon College Law Enforcement Academy last week.

The students completed 704 hours of training during their time in the academy.

The majority of graduates will be peace officers or reserve officers in the Vernon College service area.

