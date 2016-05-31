Courthouse Annex Security

New cameras will mean heightened security at the Wichita County Courthouse Annex. The Wichita County Commissioners approved over $28-thousand dollars for a new camera system.

The current system is about 10 years old. This new system will include a server, cameras, wiring and network switches. Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom says the new system will put cameras where there are none now. They are increasing the amount of cameras from 6 to 13, which will mean better security.

Carpets were also on the agenda. A request was made for new carpets for the three district courts to the tune of over $24 thousand dollars. No action was taken though - Judge Gossom and Commissioner Barry Mahler looked at the carpets this morning and think a good cleaning will do just fine for now. Judge Gossom says he thinks there's a chance they can last a few more years until, hopefully, a new Justice Center is built and new court rooms.

Judge Gossom says they have looked at other courthouses and new courtrooms. He says that is the way to go as opposed to trying to retrofit the old courtrooms.

Jail work orders were also addressed this morning. Judge Gossom says they are going well.

"We are knocking out 35 to 40 work orders a week in both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance."

Shower repairs are among those. Two cells have already been completed and two more are being worked on.

The commissioners were also working on the budget today. Judge Gossom says no decisions will be made right now but they are going over some of the projected expenses.

